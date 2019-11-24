The Consumer Product Safety Commission compiled home safety tips for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the holidays can be magical and full of fun with family and friends, the celebration can quickly turn to tragedy if proper safety precautions aren’t followed.
To ensure the safest holiday season, Consumer Product Safety Commission compiled a list of tips for a hazard free holiday season.
The three main categories on the list focus on safety with toys, cooking, and decorating.
Some precautions under those catergories to keep in mind this holiday season are to:
- Follow age guidance and other safety information on toy packaging.
- Water live Christmas trees frequently and make sure they have plenty of water.
- Look out for a fire resistant label when buying artificial trees to prevent fires from happening in the home.
- Fry turkeys only outside and far enough away from your house.
- Lastly, please always keep children away from the cooking area to avoid burns or possible accidents.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants to make sure the holidays are as safe and eventful as possible this year.
