Dylan: Sunshine Returns Today!

Cold start to Sunday, with many of you waking up to the 40s, with cloudy skies! Don't worry though, clouds will quickly give way to bright sunshine as we head into the afternoon, which will warm us back up to near 60 degrees!
Pleasant weather will continue for Monday & Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies, and highs trending into the upper 60s to around 70! A cold front will bring a chance of rain on Wednesday, which could impact Holiday travel, along with that last minute stop to the grocery store! Good news is the weather for turkey day looks gorgeous, with highs in the 60s, and a mix of sun & clouds!
