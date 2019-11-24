E. Coli outbreak spreads to 16 states

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Centers for Disease Control is asking everyone to check their romaine lettuce following an E-Coli Outbreak that has spread to at least 16 states.
More than 40 cases have been tied to the lettuce grown in the Salinas region of California.
Health officials are asking consumers to see if the packaging has the word Salinas on the label in any form.
So far reports show that 28 people have been hospitalized and 5 have kidney failure after the E. Coli outbreak.
