Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ Enforcement starts this week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the largest travel periods with AAA forecasting more than 49 million people will be traveling by vehicle in the United States this year.
Due to heavy traveling, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will start Thanksgiving week with road checks to enforce all seat belt and traffic safety laws.
The enforcement operation is designed to reduce crashes, injuries and deaths during the busy holiday travel period.
The extra volume of traffic on the road is one reason why every driver and passenger needs to buckle their seat belt. This includes all children, including those under age 8, who are required by Georgia law to ride in an approved child passenger safety or booster seat.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, persons wearing their seat belt and riding in the front seat of a passenger car reduce their risk of a fatal injury in a traffic crash by 45 percent, and those riding in the front seat of light trucks reduce their risk of a fatal injury in a traffic crash by 60 percent.
