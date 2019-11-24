The Uplift Foundation and Lambda Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity holds annual achievement week banquet

Phenix City, Ala. (WTVM) - The Uplift Foundation and Lambda Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity celebrated their efforts and accomplishments being done throughout the community this weekend.
They held their annual achievement week banquet this weekend at the Martin Idle Hour Community Center in Phenix City. They held many other events this week as well in celebration of their achievements. Eddie Lowe, Phenix City mayor, also attended the Saturday night event as a guest speaker.
Every year, the banquet recognizes fraternity members and citizens for their accomplishments and participation in the community.
Jonathon Murray, Chapter President, states “It is tradition, but not only that. There are so many other great things happening in the community, not just from us, but from other areas and businesses that are supporting the community. We find it necessary that we celebrate those things”.
The Chapter President Jonathon Murray says this banquet was a success and a good way to finalize their fraternity’s annual achievement week.
