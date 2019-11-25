Attorney for city of Columbus calls Fort Benning Estates demolition accusations “totally false”

Fort Benning Estates demolished (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | November 25, 2019 at 12:29 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 12:29 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An attorney for the city of Columbus has called accusations made by Columbus Partners Community Trust that the city unlawfully demolished Fort Benning Estates “totally false.”

Columbus Partners Community Trust is seeking $50,000,000 in damages after they say the city of Columbus violated a federal order by demolishing the condemned Fort Benning Estates property.

Thomas Gristina with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford in Columbus released a statement saying, in part, that the motion for damages filed by Columbus Partners Community Trust is baseless.

The city says that they acted within the law after Columbus Partners Community Trust allowed the property to fall into disrepair that could cause harm to the residents and the community.

Read the full statement from Gristina below.

The press release from Columbus Partners Community Trust is totally false. The mobile home park was lawfully abated pursuant to an appropriately obtained court order because Columbus Partners Community Trust caused it to fall into complete disrepair in violation of multiple local ordinances and to the point that it posed an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents and the community. The abatement was totally unrelated to any road projects, and the City of Columbus has not disregard[ed] or violated any federal court order. The purported “Motion for Damages” referred to by Columbus Partners Community Trust has no basis in fact or law. The City has obtained counsel in Florida and will vigorously oppose the motion.
Thomas Gristina

Columbus City Attorney Clifton Fay says the city’s attorney in Florida, Patrick Mosley, will be filing the appropriate response in Tampa, where the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Columbus Partners Community Trust.

Read the full lawsuit and federal order here.

