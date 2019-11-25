Attorney for city of Columbus calls Fort Benning Estates demolition accusations “totally false”

The press release from Columbus Partners Community Trust is totally false. The mobile home park was lawfully abated pursuant to an appropriately obtained court order because Columbus Partners Community Trust caused it to fall into complete disrepair in violation of multiple local ordinances and to the point that it posed an immediate threat to the health and safety of its residents and the community. The abatement was totally unrelated to any road projects, and the City of Columbus has not disregard[ed] or violated any federal court order. The purported “Motion for Damages” referred to by Columbus Partners Community Trust has no basis in fact or law. The City has obtained counsel in Florida and will vigorously oppose the motion.

Thomas Gristina