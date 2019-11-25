Attorney for city of Columbus calls Fort Benning Estates demolition accusations “totally false”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An attorney for the city of Columbus has called accusations made by Columbus Partners Community Trust that the city unlawfully demolished Fort Benning Estates “totally false.”
Thomas Gristina with Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford in Columbus released a statement saying, in part, that the motion for damages filed by Columbus Partners Community Trust is baseless.
The city says that they acted within the law after Columbus Partners Community Trust allowed the property to fall into disrepair that could cause harm to the residents and the community.
Read the full statement from Gristina below.
Columbus City Attorney Clifton Fay says the city’s attorney in Florida, Patrick Mosley, will be filing the appropriate response in Tampa, where the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Columbus Partners Community Trust.
