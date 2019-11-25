Cold Front Arrives Wednesday!

A gorgeous start to the holiday week, with an abundance of sunshine, and pleasant temps! Grab the jacket tonight if you're heading out, as its looking chilly once again, with lows falling into the upper 30s! BURRR!
A front moves in for Wednesday, bring with it showers and storms during the day. Severe weather isn't a concern, but the rain won't help last minute holiday travel! Rain will quickly end Wednesday evening as cooler & drier air rushes in!
Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday look perfect with highs in the upper 60s, lows in the 40s, and lots of sunshine! Cloudy skies & warmer temps return Saturday ahead of another front on Sunday!
