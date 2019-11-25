Columbus man arrested on drug, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars after being arrested on drug and gun charges.
30-year-old Wraith Ramone Calhoun was arrested on Monday, Nov. 25.
Calhoun is facing charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession, manufacture, distribution of a controlled substance - hydrocodone.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9:00 a.m.
