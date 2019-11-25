Construction work along Talbotton Rd. in Columbus to be completed in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The construction work along Talbotton Road in Columbus is not expected to be completed any time soon.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the goal is to have the work done by summer 2021.
"We're having a lot of complaints about the road, but it is what it is and there's nothing we can do about it," said motorist Christine Geddis.
The project is widening nearly two miles of road from two lanes to four lanes. Plus adding a median. Crews are also working to finish up some potholes. On the corner of 12th Avenue and Talbotton Road, complaints of potholes to GDOT brought solutions.
GDOT says the holes were filled with gravel last Friday and will be covered with asphalt by the end of the day on Tuesday.
