You hear people describe someone as a ‘good guy.' This man was the epitome of the phrase. His life’s work was dedicated to helping others. He served his country with a professional grace that is often rare in this day and time. He loved his job, the people he served and his country. A part of the fabric that binds all of law enforcement and our nation together has been torn away. He was my friend. He will be missed but never forgotten.

Sheriff Jay Jones