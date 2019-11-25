UPDATE: Bank robbery confirmed at Wells Fargo on Milgen Rd. in Columbus

Heavy police presence at Wells Fargo on Milgen Rd. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | November 25, 2019 at 2:52 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 3:33 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo location on Milgen Rd.

Major J.D. Hawk with the Columbus Police Department has confirmed that they received a call about a bank robbery at approximately 1:10 p.m.

As is this case with all bank robberies, the FBI is conducting an investigation.

