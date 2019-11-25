RiverCenter Gingerbread Village returns for the second year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts is bringing back its Gingerbread Village for a second year.
Norm Easterbrook, the Executive Director for the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, says this year’s Gingerbread Village has doubled in size from last year. This year’s village will have about 20 gingerbread houses.
The houses will be spread throughout the lobby of the RiverCenter and is free for anyone to come walk through when the building is open.
All of the houses are locally made by people throughout the community.
The village will be ready for you to travel through on Dec. 3, but the grand opening is Dec. 7. Easterbrook says that at 10:30 a.m. on that day, a very special visitor will be making an appearance.
The village will be up through Jan. 5 to give you enough time to come check it out.
If the holiday spirit grabs hold of you this week and you want to put together a house for the village, contact the RiverCenter box office. All of the houses that will be on display must be delivered by Dec. 2.
