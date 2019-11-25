RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus warns of ticket scams during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus is warning the public to beware of scams when purchasing tickets to events during the holiday season.
The executive director of the River Center, Norm Easterbrook, said it’s not just counterfeit tickets that theater fans need to be cautious of. He said people are also selling marked-up tickets online.
Easterbrook said the best way to purchase online tickets for RiverCenter events is on the theater’s website.
