Second suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance denied bond, has previous capital murder charge

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The second suspect in 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard’s kidnapping appeared before a Lee County judge Monday morning, where he was formally charged and denied bond.
Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher is charged with first-degree kidnapping for his role in Blanchard’s disappearance.
Judge Steven Speakman denied Fisher bond, so the 35-year-old will remain in the Lee County jail.
Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes argued Fisher should be denied bond because of a previous capital murder charge from 2005. According to Hughes, in a plea agreement, Fisher pleaded guilty, dropping the charges from capital murder to felony murder. He has completed his sentence.
Judge Speakman cited current warrants for Fisher’s arrest in Montgomery because Fisher failed to appear in court for traffic tickets several times.
According to the arrest affidavit, investigations revealed that Fisher “provided material assistance to Yazeed by providing transportation to Yazeed, and disposing of evidence."
Fisher said his family is in the process of hiring a private attorney, but Judge Speakman appointed public defender Andrew Stanley in the interim. Stanley requested a preliminary hearing, which will take place December 18.
Judge Speakman extended the gag order to include this case as well, meaning attorneys and potential witnesses are unable to speak with the media “in the interests of justice.”
