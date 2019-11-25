Third suspect arrested in connection to Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Lee County D.A. Brandon Hughes has confirmed that David Johnson, Jr. was arrested in Montgomery. He is being charged with hindering prosecution.
Johnson is believed to have been the person who drove Ibraheem Yazeed to Florida after Aniah’s abduction, where he was eventually arrested.
Earlier Monday, human remains believed to be those of Blanchard were located in Macon County, Ala.
Blanchard was reported missing after disappearing on Oct. 23. Her vehicle was located in Montgomery with enough blood to be consistent with a life-threatening injury just days later.
Ibraheem Yazeed and Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, have been arrested and charged in her disappearance. Yazeed was out on bond at the time of her disappearance. Both are currently being held without bond.
