Third suspect arrested in connection to Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

Third suspect arrested in connection to Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance
Aniah Blanchard (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | November 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 4:37 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Lee County D.A. Brandon Hughes has confirmed that David Johnson, Jr. was arrested in Montgomery. He is being charged with hindering prosecution.

Johnson is believed to have been the person who drove Ibraheem Yazeed to Florida after Aniah’s abduction, where he was eventually arrested.

Earlier Monday, human remains believed to be those of Blanchard were located in Macon County, Ala.

Blanchard was reported missing after disappearing on Oct. 23. Her vehicle was located in Montgomery with enough blood to be consistent with a life-threatening injury just days later.

Ibraheem Yazeed and Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, have been arrested and charged in her disappearance. Yazeed was out on bond at the time of her disappearance. Both are currently being held without bond.

CONTINUED COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

Human remains believed to be the body of Aniah Blanchard located in Macon Co.

Second suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance denied bond, has previous capital murder charges

Ibraheem Yazeed denied bond, must submit DNA sample

Testimony reveals why witness says he didn’t come forward after watching Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance

Second suspect arrested in disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

Suspect in case of missing Aniah Blanchard arrested in Florida

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.