Tranquil Weather Before Rainy Travel Troubles

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Beautiful but chilly weather to kick-off the holiday week across the Valley thanks to the cold front that came through over the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds around for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s today warming up to near 70 tomorrow. 30s still possible in the morning too, but southerly winds taking over will allow a warming trend to takeover as we head toward the middle of the week.
Another cold front will make its way toward the Southeast on Wednesday, bringing rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours before drying out Wednesday night. So, factor in wet weather if you’re traveling anywhere through the Eastern U.S. on Hump Day! Thanksgiving Day however looks much nicer in comparison. And that goes for Black Friday too! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More clouds return for the first part of the weekend, though conditions should remain dry until rain and a few storms return to the Valley on Sunday. This weekend round of wet weather precedes a strong cold front that could drop temperatures down into the 30s again during the mornings by early next week.
