Tranquil Weather Before Rainy Travel Troubles

Another cold front will make its way toward the Southeast on Wednesday, bringing rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours before drying out Wednesday night. So, factor in wet weather if you’re traveling anywhere through the Eastern U.S. on Hump Day! Thanksgiving Day however looks much nicer in comparison. And that goes for Black Friday too! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. More clouds return for the first part of the weekend, though conditions should remain dry until rain and a few storms return to the Valley on Sunday. This weekend round of wet weather precedes a strong cold front that could drop temperatures down into the 30s again during the mornings by early next week.