Two MCSD arts schools receive achievement awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two schools in the Muscogee County School District are being named Title I Achievement Awards schools.
Each year, the Georgia Department of Education recognizes Title I schools and school districts for their progress in student achievement and making progress in closing the achievement gap, and this year Wynnton Arts Academy and Rainey-McCullers School for the Arts are among those being honored.
Wynnton Arts Academy is being recognized as a Title I Rewards School, which means they are in the top ten percent of Title I schools across the state. The designation recognizes schools that demonstrate the most progress in improving their overall performance on statewide assessments over the last two school years.
Rainey-McCullers School for the Arts is being recognized as a Title I Distinguished School, which places them among the top five percent of Targeted Assisted Title I schools. Schools with this designation demonstrate the highest performance of their total student population based on the current statewide assessments.
Title I Distinguished Schools are eligible to apply for the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program award.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.