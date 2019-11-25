Two people brutally attack elderly man in Columbus, steal his wallet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for two suspects who “brutally assaulted” an elderly man before stealing his wallet.
Police say the two suspects assaulted an elderly man and then robbed him of his wallet before using the victim’s credit cards in Valley, Ala.
The suspects could be from Alabama and are traveling in a grey or silver Honda Accord.
The first suspect is described as being between 22 and 28 years old and approximately 6′0″ tall. He is said to have a goatee with a faint mustache, a slim build, and braids in his hair with a bead or small accessory in the braid. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with white numbers on the front.
The second suspect is also likely between the ages of 22 and 28 and is approximately 5′7″ tall. He was last seen wearing an olive green hoodie with orange screen printing on the front, which may depict some type of Nike advertisement.
Anyone with information on the identity of these two individuals is asked to contact CPD at 706-225-4379.
