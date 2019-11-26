Affidavit: Suspect knew son drove Ibraheem Yazeed to Florida

David Lee Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution. An affidavit says his son, David Lee Johnson III, drove Yazeed, who is charged with kidnapping Blanchard, to Pensacola, Fla. on Nov. 7. On that day, investigators responded to a home on Placid Drive in Montgomery and questioned Johnson Jr. about a tip that Yazeed had been at a home earlier that afternoon. Johnson Jr. said he saw Yazeed leave the home, but he did not mention his son’s involvement.