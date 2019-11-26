Affidavit: Suspect knew son drove Ibraheem Yazeed to Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The third suspect in Aniah Blanchard’s disappearance reportedly lied to police about seeing Ibraheem Yazeed, according to court documents.
David Lee Johnson Jr. is charged with hindering prosecution. An affidavit says his son, David Lee Johnson III, drove Yazeed, who is charged with kidnapping Blanchard, to Pensacola, Fla. on Nov. 7. On that day, investigators responded to a home on Placid Drive in Montgomery and questioned Johnson Jr. about a tip that Yazeed had been at a home earlier that afternoon. Johnson Jr. said he saw Yazeed leave the home, but he did not mention his son’s involvement.
According to the affidavit, after investigators learned Johnson III took Yazeed to Florida, where Yazeed was later arrested, Johnson III was interviewed at the Montgomery Police Department. He reportedly admitted to knowing Yazeed was wanted by police when he drove him to Florida. Johnson III also said his father, Johnson Jr., knew Yazeed was wanted by police and saw the pair leave the home together.
The affidavit says on Nov. 10 Johnson Jr. told investigators he knew Yazeed was wanted the first time officers came by and that he saw him leave with his son.
Johnson Jr. was arrested Monday, but at this time no charges have been filed against Johnson III.
Johnson Jr. has been released on bond.
The second suspect arrested in Blanchard’s disappearance was Antwon Fisher. Police say Fisher helped Yazeed dispose of evidence. A judge set his bond at $50,000 on Monday.
Blanchard was last seen on Oct. 23 in Auburn. Authorities say human remains found in a heavily wooded area of Macon County are believed to belong to Blanchard.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.