Artist creates his sixth Alabama fallen officer portrait of 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the sixth time this year, Jonny Castro has turned his attention to Alabama. With every stroke of the stylus on his Photoshop program, he makes an effort to paint an uplifting moment for those suffering in a tremendous moment of grief.
Castro’s latest piece is that of fallen Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams.
Castro, who lives in Philadelphia, is a forensic composite artist and U.S. Army combat veteran. His portraits of heroes killed in the line of duty are part of his Portraits of Valor project.
After creating the pieces, he has them professionally printed at his local printing shop, then packs and ships them to the officers’ families.
“The reason behind painting portraits of these fallen heroes is to try and share who these officers were in life before they were taken from us,” Castro says. “Police Officers risk their lives every single day to protect the citizens of this country. They go out and do a thankless job because, believe it or not, they want to make a difference. They laugh. They cry. They have families. They have hobbies. They are human beings just like every one else.”
The portraits are a source of passion for Castro, not profit. He makes each piece free of charge for families and those who worked beside the fallen law enforcement officer.
“The printing and shipping costs of these prints is 100% funded by me,” Castro’s Facebook page states. “I absolutely will not sell prints or accept any sort of money of them. I never have and I never will.”
Here’s a look back at Castro’s other paintings focusing on Alabama law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019.
