‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign encourages Thanksgiving travelers to buckle up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To kick off Thanksgiving week, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, and local law enforcement are starting their “Click It or Ticket" campaign.
This campaign is meant to ensure that motorists are traveling safely this holiday season. Lt. Maurice Raines said there will be no warning if you’re pulled over.
“Click it or ticket means just that," said Raines. "There is no warning. The warning is me. The warning is that I’m telling you today that if you’re not buckled up during this holiday season, chances are if you’re caught, you’re going to receive a citation for not wearing your seatbelt.”
This campaign will last throughout the holiday season. They are also reminding people not to drink and drive. Raines said the best way to stay safe this holiday season is to be prepared.
“Be safe, be prepared, don’t drink and drive, don’t be distracted, put the cellphone down. And check your vehicle before you leave.”
