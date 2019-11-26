Clouds Moving in Ahead of Wednesday’s Rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a chilly start to your Tuesday morning again, warmer air surging back into the Valley this afternoon will put highs close to 70 under a mix of sun and clouds. No rain just yet, but still eyeing some light rain showers moving in Wednesday morning to our area ahead of another cold front coming through tomorrow.
Locally, there should be no major travel impacts weather-wise, just a little rain around during the morning hours tomorrow. Skies should clear late Wednesday afternoon as the cold front pushes across the Southeast, setting us up for some gorgeous weather through the early part of the weekend. Thanksgiving and Black Friday look fantastic and seasonable with lows in the 40s and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Saturday looks dry and warm with more clouds around before rain returns on Sunday with a strong cold front headed our way again. As the showers clear out on Sunday, temperatures will drop and usher in a chilly first week of December!
