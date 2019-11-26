Community heartbroken after human remains found in Macon Co. believed to be missing Aniah Blanchard

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Residents in Lee County said they are horrified to hear Monday’s news of remains believed to be Aniah Blanchard found in Macon County, Alabama.
19-year-old Blanchard was last seen over a month ago on October 23 at Chevron on the corner of South College Street and East University Drive in Auburn.
The search for the Southern Union State Community College student brought together more than 25,000 people across the nation in a group called ‘Find Aniah’ on Facebook. So many people were hoping for a different outcome.
One mother has a message for Blanchard’s family.
“I’m so sorry this has happened to you," Madison Burt said. "There’s cruel people out here and I don’t know anyone who could do that to anybody and it’s hard to hear that.”
Burt said her heart aches for the teen’s family. As the holiday season rolls around, she said she can’t imagine not spending this Thanksgiving with her children.
“It’s scary," Burt said. "I mean, I have three kids and it’s hard to believe that something like that could happen here where I’m living, right up the street from where I live.”
Employees at the Chevron and those at the apartment complex where Blanchard lived are not able to give any statements at this time.
