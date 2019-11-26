First African Baptist Church in Columbus hosts Thanksgiving meal for the community

"We have done this every year for almost 20 years, particularly for the holidays and Thanksgiving,” said Pastor Roderick Green. “We want to let the community know to come by and share with us a hot warm meal as we share our heart with the community. We usually average about 3 to 400 meals every time we do this during this time of the year. So, it's great. It's home cooking at its best from the heart of the church."