First African Baptist Church in Columbus hosts Thanksgiving meal for the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - First African Baptist Church in Columbus opened its doors and hearts to the community Tuesday for the holidays.
The church provided a hot home-cooked Thanksgiving meal.
First African Baptist was established over 100 years ago and began serving the community over 20 years ago. The church also serves the community by giving clothing, food, and other resources to those in need.
"We have done this every year for almost 20 years, particularly for the holidays and Thanksgiving,” said Pastor Roderick Green. “We want to let the community know to come by and share with us a hot warm meal as we share our heart with the community. We usually average about 3 to 400 meals every time we do this during this time of the year. So, it's great. It's home cooking at its best from the heart of the church."
Dozens showed up for the Thanksgiving meal.
