Full timeline of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

Full timeline of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard
Aniah Blanchard was reported missing to Auburn police on Thursday, Oct. 24. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By Alex Jones | November 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 1:17 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - 19-year-old South Union State Community College student Aniah Blanchard disappeared on Oct. 23. More than one month later, the search for her came to a tragic end when human remains believed to be hers were located in a wooded area of Macon County, Ala.

Three people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance, two of whom have been charged with first-degree kidnapping. The third is charged with hindering prosecution.

A reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance continued to rise until it reached a total of $105,000.

Blanchard’s disappearance gained national attention.

For more details on Blanchard’s disappearance, click the link below each picture in the timeline below.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.