Full timeline of the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - 19-year-old South Union State Community College student Aniah Blanchard disappeared on Oct. 23. More than one month later, the search for her came to a tragic end when human remains believed to be hers were located in a wooded area of Macon County, Ala.
Three people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance, two of whom have been charged with first-degree kidnapping. The third is charged with hindering prosecution.
A reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance continued to rise until it reached a total of $105,000.
Blanchard’s disappearance gained national attention.
