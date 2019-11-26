Funeral services are set for Lowndes County sheriff, ‘Big John’ Williams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Funeral services are officially set for Lowndes County sheriff, ‘Big John’ Williams.
A visitation and funeral will be held at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery on Monday, Dec. 2nd. Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. The funeral will follow the visitation at 11:00 a.m.
His body was being transported from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery to Bell Funeral Home in Hayneville.
A large procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted William’s body back home yesterday.
There was about twenty-four law enforcement vehicles from across the state in the procession to honor ‘Big John’ Williams.
Governor, Kay Ivey, has also ordered flags to be flown at half staff that day.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.