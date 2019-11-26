Ga. Dept. of Public Safety reminds Columbus of possible dangerous travel this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is the perfect holiday dedicated to family, friends and food. However, the Thanksgiving weekend is typically a deadly one on the roads.
This year the roads will be packed with even more travelers than normal, according to travel experts.
Since 2014, 80 people have died in crashes on state roadways in Georgia during the Thanksgiving travel days. There were 15 people who died last year on the roadways during Thanksgiving time, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Once again, law enforcement officers are gearing up for several busy travel days. They want to remind you of dangerous road conditions and to buckle up.
