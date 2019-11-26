Georgia State Patrol kicks off Toys For Tots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Patrol is kicking off their annual campaign to help make sure every child receives a gift for Christmas.
Toys for Tots collects money and toys state wide. After, they will be handed out to the children throughout Georgia during the holiday season.
Every donation collected will be given out to the same community from which it was donated.
A Georgia State patrolman wanted to let the public know the locations where donations can be made.
The donations can be made at any Georgia State Patrol post or a Motor Carrier Compliance Division post. Toys can be dropped off at those locations. To donate, people can also visit the Toys for Tots website.
Visit https://www.toysfortots.org for locations near you.
