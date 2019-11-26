Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia

By Olivia Gunn | November 25, 2019 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated November 25 at 9:55 PM

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.

83-year-old Monroe Hilderbrand was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday in the Pine Mountain Valley area. He was seen walking into the woods with a black German Shepherd.

Hilderbrand has dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Hilderbrand is 5’6” and weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red “Hilderbrand Cabinet” t-shirt, gray shoes, and a red and black flannel shirt. Hilderbrand has a tattoo on his left forearm and a scar on his chest from surgery.

Anyone with information on Hilderbrand’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

