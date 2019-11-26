HUD working to terminate contract with owners of the Ralston in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After years of complaints, residents of the Ralston Towers in Columbus are received official notice on Tuesday that Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is canceling its contract with the section 8 apartment complex.
According to a letter obtained by News Leader 9, residents are going to be given vouchers and assistance in relocating to a ‘safe, sanitary and decent’ property.
“The transition should be easy," said resident Marion Bass.
Residents of the Ralston are beginning to pack their bags and look for a new place to lay their heads at night. The nearly 200 residents will be moving out of the section 8 apartment building as HUD announces new action.
This all comes after the century-old building failed another federal inspection, receiving a score of 30 out of 100 in October. According to a letter given to residents, HUD said canceling the contract is the last resort. It reads ‘This proposed action is based on the owner’s failure to remedy major threats to health and safety at the property.’
“We will have a voucher and we will be able to be placed or moved,” Bass said.
Earlier this year, two U.S. congressmen and the Columbus mayor toured the building and spoke with residents about living conditions. Representative Sanford Bishop then describing what he saw as deplorable now said:
Bass said mixed feelings are running rampant as the next steps toward moving begin.
“Yeah a lot of people are still not understanding what’s going on and some people are upset because they actually like the building, you know being in this location, not the building, just the location,” Bass stated.
The letter also states there will be a meeting within the next 60 to 90 days to better explain the details of the relocation process for the residents and where they will be able to go.
