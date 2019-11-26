Investigation continues where Aniah Blanchard’s remains possibly found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are back at the scene Tuesday where Aniah Blanchard’s possible remains were found.
On Monday, Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said they have good reason to believe the remains located on County Road 2 near Highway 80 in Shorter are Blanchard’s. The area is less than four miles from Exit 22 on Interstate 85. Law enforcement found the remains several feet into the wood line.
Officials are still awaiting the results of forensic testing to determine if the remains are indeed Blanchard’s.
Deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Montgomery Police Department and Auburn police continue to process the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Air One helicopter can be seen flying low over the crime scene.
The the latest developments follow Reporter Jennifer Horton on Twitter.
Three people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping case: Ibraheem Yazeed is charged with first degree kidnapping, Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher is charged with “providing transportation to Yazeed and disposing of evidence.
David Johnson Jr., who was arrested Monday, is charged with hindering prosecution. According to the Associated Press, Johnson allegedly provided transportation to Yazeed from Alabama to Florida.
The Summit Media family has organized a vigil to honor Blanchard and support her parents. It will be held Tuesday at Homewood Central Park at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.