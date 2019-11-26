$50M lawsuit filed against City of Columbus after demolition of mobile home park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The City of Columbus is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit after allegedly tearing down an affordable housing property without the owner’s knowledge or permission.
Fort Benning Estates, where nearly 60 families once lived on Farr Road in Columbus, is now a desolate wasteland.
“It was uninhabitable," Mayor Skip Henderson said. "Many of the units weren’t fit for human habitation.”
A sign on the property gives a list of reasons the property was condemned, including, structures are in disrepair, unsanitary, lack maintenance, contain filth, and contamination and constitute a hazard to the occupants and to the public.”
The owners of Fort Benning Estates said they went to court after the city shut down the mobile home park, and a judge gave them time to make improvements to the property.
“We said alright, we’re under federal protection," Caleb Walsh said. "We’re going to work to create a plan to reopen these properties and make them prosperous.”
Walsh, who is part owner, said to his dismay, the property was condemned then demolished on Nov. 14 without his knowledge or approval.
Now, he’s filing a lawsuit for $50 million.
“Any government can’t come in and seize your land without just compensation,” Walsh said.
“We understand there’s a federal bankruptcy stay, but it’s our position that does not preclude us from protecting people in Muscogee County,” Henderson said.
An attorney for the city said the claims are totally false and have no basis in fact or law. The city plans to vigorously oppose the motion.
A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in a Tampa, Florida courtroom.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.