Police: No more arrests expected in Aniah Blanchard case

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Three men have been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard and that is all police are expecting to arrest.
Captain Lorenza Dorsey with the Auburn Police Division says that everyone involved in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard has been taken in custody.
Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in early November in Escambia County, Florida. He is the man police saw on surveillance footage in the same gas station at the same time Blanchard was last seen. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping.
At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, Yazeed was out of jail on bond on a kidnapping and attempted murder charge out of Montgomery earlier this year. He is currently being held without bond.
Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested in Montgomery on Friday, Nov. 22. According to the arrest affidavit, investigations revealed that Fisher “provided material assistance to Yazeed by providing transportation to Yazeed, and disposing of evidence."
Fisher was initially denied bond due to a 2005 capital murder charge he received. Fisher took a plea deal in that case that lowered his charge from capital murder to felony murder. At the time of Blanchard’s disappearance, he had completed his sentence for that crime.
A judge later overturned the decision not to set bond for Fisher and his bond was set at $50,000.
David Johnson, Jr. was arrested on Nov. 25 in Montgomery. He is charged with hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance. He has not yet had a preliminary hearing.
Human remains believed to be those of Aniah Blanchard were located in a wooded area in Macon County, Ala. on Nov. 25. The ALEA State Bureau of Investigation is working to obtain a positive identification.
