Ralston Towers residents could receive relocation vouchers as HUD begins contract termination

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is terminating their Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract at Ralston Towers.
The contract provides housing assistance to residents of eligible Section 8 Housing properties. The cancellation of said contract means that residents of Ralston Towers will no longer qualify for the housing assistance once the process is complete.
HUD says that eligible households may receive Tenant Protection Vouchers for relocation assistance in locating new, affordable housing.
Congressman Sanford Bishop, who has pledged to work to help for residents of Ralston Towers, responded to the news of HUD’s impending contract termination saying,
There is no date at this time when the process of terminating the contract will be complete.
