State troopers clock driver going 112 mph through construction zone

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State troopers spend a lot of time watching traffic at the construction zone on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa that crosses over McFarland Boulevard.
This is where one trooper clocked a driver going 112 miles-per-hour last week. Going that fast here worries drivers.
“That’s really overboard right there. And I just can’t imagine anyone doing that. That’s really exceeding the speed for sure,” Shane Cews worried.
“It’s very dangerous. I mean we slow down for construction zones and things like that because of the people working,” John Oravec continued.
That speeding driver was not stopped according to Reginal King, the Public Information Officer for Tuscaloosa’s state trooper post. Lt. Steward said when a driver is going than fast, it may not be safe for a trooper to pull out in oncoming traffic to try and catch them.
“It’s not common to have violators clocked that excessive rate of speed, but it does happen for a lot of reasons. Most of the time it’s the fear of being late for work and it’s just way too fast,” says King.
State troopers say they’ll be in places like that construction zone over the Thanksgiving holiday. Even when workers are not present there, the speed limit is 45 miles-per-hour.
