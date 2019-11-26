Thanksgiving Looks Perfect!

Our next cold front will sweep across the Valley tomorrow, bringing beautiful weather for Thanksgiving! Showers out ahead of the front will move through during the day, and will be out of here by Wednesday evening!
Thanksgiving Day & Black Friday look fantastic, with a cool temperatures in the 40s to start off, and warm afternoons as highs get back into the upper 60s! Expect abundant sunshine both days!
Clouds will increase, and the muggies will return on Saturday ahead of our next front. Highs that day will be in the 70s. Strong front arrives on Sunday bringing rain & storms, with significantly colder air arriving behind it for next week!
