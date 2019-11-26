Thanksgiving turkey giveaway takes place Nov. 26th

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual turkey giveaway is taking place today, Nov. 26th to start off the Thanksgiving holiday. There are many locations in Columbus people can attend for the turkey giveaway.
Hungry Columbus residents can stop by one of these giveaway stations today:
- Riverview Apartments/Chuck Roberts Activity Center at 200 16th Street Phenix City, AL from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center at 5025 Steam Mill Road Columbus, GA from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Frank Chester Recreation Center at 1441 Benning Drive Columbus, GA from 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Flu Ellen Recreation Center 2824 8th Street Columbus, GA from 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
