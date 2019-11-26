TIMELINE: Disappearance of Aniah Blanchard; all suspects in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have confirmed that everyone suspected of playing a role in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard is now in custody.
Blanchard went missing from Auburn on Oct. 23. She was last seen at a Chevron gas station on the corner of South College Street and East University Drive. Remains believed to be of Blanchard were located in Macon County on Monday.
The first suspect, Ibrahim Yazeed, was arrested Nov. 9 in Pensacola, Florida and charged with first-degree kidnapping. The second suspect, Antwon “Squirmy” Fisher, was arrested Nov. 22 in Montgomery and also faces first-degree kidnapping charges. The final suspect, David Johnson Jr., was arrested in Montgomery on Nov. 25 and is charged with hindering prosecution.
There have been key moments in Blanchard’s case over the past month. See the timeline below:
- Oct. 24: Disappearance first reported by the Auburn Police Department
- Oct. 25: Blanchard’s vehicle was found in the parking lot of a Montgomery apartment complex
- Oct. 28: Police release surveillance video of Blanchard at an Auburn gas station
- Nov. 7 Arrest warrant issued for Ibrahim Yazeed after he’s named a person of interest
- Nov. 8 Yazeed arrested in Escambia County, Florida
- Nov. 20 Yazeed ordered to give DNA sample
