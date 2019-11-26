WATCH: Law enforcement holds press conference update on Aniah Blanchard

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is holding a press conference for an update on the case of missing Aniah Blanchard.
Human remains believed to be those of Aniah Blanchard were located in Macon County, Ala. on Nov. 25. A positive identification on those remains has not yet been obtained.
Blanchard disappeared from Auburn, Ala. on Oct. 23. Three people have been arrested in connection to her disappearance.
Watch the full press conference below.
