Ala. Governor, Kay Ivey, announces prison construction plan and development teams

Ala. (WTVM) - A prison construction plan will be moving forward in the state of Alabama.
Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey, announced yesterday that four development teams have qualified for the next stage of the bid process.
The four development teams are The GEO Group, Corvias, CoreCivic and Alabama Prison Transformation Partners.
Governor Ivey’s office states that the request for proposals for the construction plan will be sent out to those companies next month.
The proposals are expected to be received by the companies by Spring next year.
