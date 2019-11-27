Aniah’s mother speaks at candlelight vigil in honor of her beautiful daughter

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Aniah’s mother Angela Harris bravely spoke Tuesday night during a candlelight vigil in honor of her 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.
Investigators believe they found the Homewood girl's remains in Macon County Monday morning.
The Summit Media family held the candlelight vigil for Aniah at Homewood Central Park at 1632 Oxmoor Road.
Aniah’s mother spoke twice during the vigil. She thanked everyone for their love and support and she told everyone how much Aniah loved Homewood.
She ended the event with a message to young people. She said, “Don’t go anywhere alone.” She said that was Aniah’s message to young women and young men. She said she doesn’t want anything to happen to any one else’s child.
The vigil started 5:30 p.m. as Homewood and surrounding communities as communities came together to support and uplift Aniah’s family in prayer.
An Easter cross at Trinity United Methodist church in Homewood is covered in blue bows in honor of Aniah. Church officials say it started with just three bows.
