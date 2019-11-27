Bond set for Columbus man accused of assaulting girlfriend when she was accidentally shot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus judge has set bond for a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend when she was accidentally shot by her son in early October.
Court testimony revealed that Anthony Gates was allegedly fighting with his girlfriend in the home in which they lived together with her three kids. Police say the kids were awakened by sounds of fighting, at which time they saw Gates with one hand on their mother’s throat and a gun held to her head.
When he put the gun down, her 6-year-old son reportedly grabbed the gun and intended to defend his mother by shooting Gates, but missed and struck his mother in the head. She is currently being treated at Grady Hospital in Atlanta.
Anthony Gates has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and today a judge set a total of $142,500 in bond for Gates.
The bond is broken down as follows:
- Obstruction or hindering of persons making emergency telephone call: $5,000
- Two counts of aggravated assault - family violence: $50,000 each, $100,000 total
- Terroristic threats and acts: $20,000
- Three counts of third-degree cruelty to children: $2,500 each, $7,500 total
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony: $10,000
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.