Carver High graduate, Morehouse College student wins Oprah Scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Carver High School graduate and Morehouse College student is an Oprah Scholarship winner.
Chance Gladney is a junior at Morehouse and participated in an essay competition over the summer to win the scholarship. He said initially, he couldn’t believe he had won the scholarship.
Gladney got a chance to meet Oprah in October. He said he remembers the day like it was yesterday.
“Getting to meet her was like a dream come true so to say,” said Gladney.
Gladney said people in Columbus have pushed him to this moment and he’s forever grateful for them.
