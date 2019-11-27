Columbus announces city closures for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several city services will be closed in Columbus tomorrow so that way everyone can spend time with family on Turkey Day.
The Columbus Consolidated Government, the Civic Center, the 311 Citizens Service Center and Parks and Recreation are all closed both Thursday, Nov. 28th and Friday, Nov. 29th.
If your trash is normally collected on Thursdays, it will actually be collected today, Wednesday Nov. 27th.
Garbage normally collected on Fridays will remain the same but yard waste will not be collected.
Metra bus services will not run tomorrow and Saturday’s schedule will run on Friday, Nov. 29th.
