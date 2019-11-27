Columbus fire official gives safety tips for cooking Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is one of the tastiest times of the year.
The Columbus Fire Department wants to make sure that one dinner favorite is being cooked the right way.
Fire Marshal Ricky Shores said if you’re going to use a turkey fryer, it’s recommended to cook outside and never leave it unattended. While cooking, you need to wear clothes that cover your arms and legs and closed-toed shoes and gloves.
The turkey needs to be fully thawed. If a turkey is put in hot grease, it can cause an explosive environment.
"After you've ensured that the turkey is properly thawed, you want to make sure that you pat the outside of the turkey to make sure that there’s no moisture on the outside of the bird,” said Shores. “Then, you simply place it in the container and lower it slowly into the grease and you should have no problems."
Also, be sure to keep a medium-sized fire extinguisher near. Never put water on a grease fire as water will make the fire worse.
