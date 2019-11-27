Columbus police investigating shooting on Linden Circle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on Linden Circle.
According to police reports, officers were called to the 4000 block of Linden Circle at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Nov. 26.
One person was left injured, but there is no word on their condition at this time.
There is also no word on if police have identified any potential suspects in this incident that is being investigated as an aggravated assault.
