CPD searching for missing 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a missing teen this morning.
13-year-old, Raymond Richmond Junior, was last seen Sunday, Nov. 24th at 12:00 p.m. in the area of North Lumpkin Road in Columbus.
He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black and white Jordan shirt, black jogging pants and black tennis shoes.
People may be able to identify him by his hair. He wears his hair in long braids.
Richmond’s family is concerned for his safety and is seeking assistance searching for him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.
