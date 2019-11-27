Fantastic Thanksgiving and Black Friday Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is moving out and drier air will be moving in as we head into tonight with temperatures dropping back down into the 40s by early Thanksgiving morning. Some spots will likely be down in the 30s as we wake up on Turkey Day. By the afternoon, we expect mostly sunny and seasonable conditions with highs in the 60s, and look for temperatures to be a few degrees warmer (and for the sun to stick around) for shopping on Black Friday. Going into Saturday, most of the big football games look dry and warm with highs back in the lower 70s. Clouds will be increasing through the day, however, and rain and storms may return Saturday night into Sunday. We will have to keep an eye on prospects for any strong storms during this time. Cooler air will follow for next week with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. After Sunday, the next chance of rain may not come into the forecast until NEXT Friday. We'll be watching things closely for you!