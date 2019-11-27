Former Carver High student, NFL player gives back to Columbus community for Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Carver High School student and current running back for the Oakland Raiders returned to Columbus Tuesday with the goal of giving back.
Isaiah Crowell and South Columbus United Methodist Church gave 100 people turkeys and bunches of collard greens for their Thanksgiving dinner. Crowell said he chose to give back on Thanksgiving because it’s the time of the year to help others.
“I really did Thanksgiving because that's really the time of the year where you're being thankful for what you got and you give back,” said Crowell. “You're trying to do whatever you can do to help others.”
Crowell chose to partner with South Columbus United Methodist Church because it’s the church he grew up in. He said it feels great to come back home and give back to the community.
