Keeping from packing on the pounds on Thanksgiving

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving focuses on fellowship and food and experts say it is common for people to gain a few extra pounds during the holidays.
Karen Preston, a fitness and wellness specialist, has a 60 Day Holiday Weight Control Challenge, which teaches people how to eat their normal foods with a new mindset.
Preston says the main reason people tend to add extra pounds during the holidays is due to underestimating how many calories they are actually eating.
“The typical Thanksgiving meal is 3,000 calories and they’re going to probably eat that several times a day for several days in a row, so being mindful of that and learning how to curb your hunger by not going into a meal starving," Preston explained.
She says the best way to not go into a meal starving is pairing high fiber snacks with water. High fiber snacks include berries, apples and popcorn. Preston has a recommendation for those who do not like the taste of plain water.
“You can spice it up a little bit by adding some fruit, maybe some herbs, letting it infuse for about three hours and you’ll have a little bit of a sweet taste to the water. You’ll get the nutrients there and then you won’t want the high-calorie drinks," Preston said.
Preston also has a suggestion for packing up leftovers.
“Portion them out before you put them away; that way the work is already done. It’s kind of like you’re own little meal prep," Preston said.
She says eating slowly is also helpful. One way to do this is by taking half-sized bites and putting your fork down between each bite.
If you are planning to watch your weight in the New Year, Preston says you do not have to wait to make a resolution if you are planning to watch your weight during the New Year.
“Go ahead and start now. You can start with easy things. You can still enjoy yourself over the holidays, but if you go ahead and start putting in the mindset that yes, I can control my weight now, you’re going to be ahead of the game when January comes around," Preston explained.
The 60 Day Holiday Weight Challenge shares new videos online each day that are an average of 5 minutes long. They can be accessed on a computer, tablet or smartphone.
